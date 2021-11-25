videos

Mika Singh's kiss to leaked MMS controversy, List of 5 major controversies of Rakhi Sawant on her birthday | Must Watch

Rakhi Sawant has turned 43 today, so we are going to tell you the major controversies related to Rakhi Sawant. From her plastic surgery controversy to lip Kiss with singer Mika Singh, watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 25, 2021 3:02 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant Controversies: Bollywood's Controversial Queen Rakhi Sawant is once again in the headlines, as she will soon be entering the house of Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. As Rakhi Sawant has turned 43 today, we will tell you the major controversies related to Rakhi Sawant. From her plastic surgery controversy to lip Kiss with singer Mika Singh, watch the video to know more such controversies of Rakhi.

