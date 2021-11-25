Mika Singh's kiss to leaked MMS controversy, List of 5 major controversies of Rakhi Sawant on her birthday | Must Watch

Rakhi Sawant has turned 43 today, so we are going to tell you the major controversies related to Rakhi Sawant. From her plastic surgery controversy to lip Kiss with singer Mika Singh, watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh | November 25, 2021 3:02 PM IST