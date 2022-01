View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

's wife Mira Rajput gets clicked by the paparazzi a lot. A few days ago, she was spotted wearing shorts and a sweatshirt, and her look grabbed everyone's attention. Well, Mira's look reminds netizens of Malaika Arora. An Instagram user commented, "Next malaika." Another one wrote, "Oh ....first I thought ,she's Malaika." One more user wrote, “I thot she's Malaika.” Well, we wonder what Mira has to say about being compared to Malaika. Meanwhile, many fans of Mira have commented on the post that how ‘lovely’ she is looking. Also Read - As Arjun Kapoor recovers from Covid-19, Malaika Arora is 'grateful' to start working in 2022