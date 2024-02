Director Tarun Sharma opens up about his cherished memories with the late actor Satish Kaushik.

In this exclusive interview with Mirg, Director Tarun Sharma opens up about his cherished memories with the late actor Satish Kaushik. Sharma reveals that Kaushik's commitment to his craft was truly remarkable. When offered a role, Kaushik would often respond within just two hours, showcasing his dedication and passion for acting. Sharma fondly remembers Kaushik as a versatile actor who effortlessly portrayed a wide range of characters. From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, Kaushik's ability to adapt and bring depth to each role was truly commendable. His performances left a lasting impact on both the audience and his fellow colleagues.

During the interview, Sharma also reflects on the special bond he shared with Kaushik. They had a deep friendship built on trust and mutual respect. Sharma recalls moments of laughter, camaraderie, and shared experiences on and off the set. These memories serve as a testament to the genuine connection they had as artists and friends.