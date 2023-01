Let's talk about Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya's combat to Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut. Check out the new and most exciting web series coming your way on OTT in 2023. Watch entertainment videos.

New web series releasing on OTT in 2023: Now that the year 2023 is here, fans are already waiting for new web series. This year, many good web series are lined up for all of us. First, let's talk about Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya's combat. Yes, this year we can witness the third installment of Mirzapur. Since the announcement of the third season of Mirzapur, fans have been ecstatic. Next, let's talk about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, after working with Alia Bhatt last year. Now the ace director is set to work with Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff after Devdas (2002).