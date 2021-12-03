videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Bicchoo Ka Khel teaser: Divyendu Sharma's UP-based crime thriller proves that makers are keen to cash in on his Mirzapur persona

Interviews

Vijay Varma on finally being recognised in Bollywood: 'Pink didn't translate to work, it was Gully Boy that changed it' [Exclusive]

Mirzapur fame Actor Brahma Mishra Passes away, Know who was Brahma Mishra aka Lalit | Watch video

Actor Brahma Mishra, who gained fame from the famous web series 'Mirzapur', has passed away. The actor became very popular in both the seasons of 'Mirzapur' with the character named Lalit.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 3, 2021 7:00 PM IST

RIP Brahma Mishra: Actor Brahma Mishra, who gained fame from the famous web series 'Mirzapur', has passed away. The actor became very popular in both the seasons of 'Mirzapur' with the character named Lalit. In both seasons, he entertained the audience a lot. In the series, his pair was frozen with Munna Tripathi. Co-actor Divyendu Sharma, who played Munna Tripathi in the series informed about his death on his Instagram handle. Watch video to know lesser known facts about him.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all