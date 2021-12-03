Mirzapur fame Actor Brahma Mishra Passes away, Know who was Brahma Mishra aka Lalit | Watch video

Actor Brahma Mishra, who gained fame from the famous web series 'Mirzapur', has passed away. The actor became very popular in both the seasons of 'Mirzapur' with the character named Lalit.

RIP Brahma Mishra: Actor Brahma Mishra, who gained fame from the famous web series 'Mirzapur', has passed away. The actor became very popular in both the seasons of 'Mirzapur' with the character named Lalit. In both seasons, he entertained the audience a lot. In the series, his pair was frozen with Munna Tripathi. Co-actor Divyendu Sharma, who played Munna Tripathi in the series informed about his death on his Instagram handle. Watch video to know lesser known facts about him.