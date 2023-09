Rohit Suresh Saraf took the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Watch the video to know more.

Rohit Suresh Saraf, the talented actor, visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha. With utmost devotion, he offered his prayers and expressed his gratitude to Bappa for his blessings and guidance. The video beautifully captures the spiritual ambiance and the joyous atmosphere of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, showcasing the actor's heartfelt connection with the deity.During this, Rohit was seen in yellow kurta. Rohit’s popularity increased more after the Mismatched web series. Actress Prajakta Koli was seen with him in this web series.On the occasion of Ganpati, many Bollywood celebrities came to visit Lalbaugcha Raja. Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most revered Ganesh pandals, is a sight to behold during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees from all walks of life flock to this iconic pandal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The grandeur and magnificence of Lalbaugcha Raja, with its intricately crafted idol and vibrant decorations, create an atmosphere filled with devotion and spirituality.