Miss Diva Universe 2023 Highlights: Sangeeta Bijlani to Harnaaz Sandhu, celebs grace the event - Uncut Video

Many big stars of Bollywood had also reached to attend the event. From Pulkit Samrat to Sangeeta Bijlani, these stars graced the show. Must watch the video for more information.

Video Desk | August 28, 2023 12:52 PM IST

LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 last night. Shweta was crowned by Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai at the event. Meanwhile, Delhi's Sonal Kukreja was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Karnataka's Trisha Shetty was crowned Miss Diva 2023 runner-up. Many big stars of Bollywood had also reached to attend the event. From Pulkit Samrat to Sangeeta Bijlani, these stars graced the show. Must watch the video for more information.