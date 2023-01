In an exclusive interview with us, when asked for an update on Pushpa 2, the actress shared that she will begin shooting next month. For more information, watch the video.

Rashmika Mandanna gives an update on Pushpa 2: On January 20, 2023, Netflix will release Mission Manju. Rashmika Mandana, a South actress, has made a name for herself not only in the South but all over the world with her adorable style. Rashmika Mandana will soon be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in her movie, Mission Manju. In our exclusive interview with us, when asked for an update on Pushpa 2, the actress shared that she will begin shooting next month. For more information, watch the video.