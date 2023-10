'Mission Raniganj' is based on a true incident that happened 34 years ago. Mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill had saved the lives of 65 workers trapped in the Raniganj coal mine in West Bengal in 1989.

Mission Raniganj Public Review: The much-awaited Akshay Kumar's film Mission Raniganj has hit the theatres. The story of Mission Raniganj is based on a true life event of mine engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, whose character is played by Akshay Kumar. One day, an accident happens in the coal mine of Raniganj, and the laborers working there get trapped and Jaswant Singh Gill risks his life to save the trapped laborers. The audience likes this film a lot. Fans are seen loving it a lot. Have been. In this video, we are telling you the first review of this film. Watch the Video to know more.