Ravi Kishan, known for his powerful performances, recently shared his experience shooting for the film 'Mission Raniganj'. In an interview, he revealed the intense challenges faced during the shoot, highlighting how he gained a deeper understanding of the hardships faced by miners. Actor Ravi Kishan, who is playing Bholaa, a miner while sharing his experience during the shoot said, “I experienced and realised how a miner stares at death from up close. This story is about those miners, who were trapped in 1989 and people around them thought they would not survive. I am playing Bholaa, a miner. I have never done such a role in my career.”Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6. The film is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.