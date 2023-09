Akshay Kumar's next release Mission Raniganj is based on true life event. The film is releasing on 6th October, 2023. Watch the video to know more.

In this highly anticipated film, "Mission Raniganj," the star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has left no stone unturned when it comes to charging their fees. These talented actors have reportedly demanded substantial amounts to be part of this exciting project.The film is based on the life of a real hero, late Shri Jaswant Gill played by Akshay Kumar who played a vital role in rescuing miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. This real life incident has grabbed the audience's attention through the promising and impactful trailer. The larger than life trailer has some remarkable and extraordinary moments which has garnered curiosity amongst everyone. However, the film promises to be an enthralling blend of action, suspense, and drama, with a gripping narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With Akshay Kumar leading the way, supported by a talented ensemble cast, "Mission Raniganj" is poised to be a blockbuster that will leave a lasting impact on the audience.