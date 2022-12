Bad scripting, casting, lousy approach and more, check out the things Bollywood did wrong in 2022. Watch Video.

Mistakes Bollywood made in 2022: This year, we have seen Bollywood movies that didn't work well at the box office. There are a lot of movies that have poor casting, badly analyzed historical dramas, and more. Scripting and casting are equally important when making a film, but this year's Bollywood films lack both. Not only have we seen actresses used as props in the film, but no significant roles have been written for the actress. In this video, we'll look at the mistakes that Bollywood made in 2022. Watch Video.