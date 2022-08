Veteran Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi died at the age of 67. Bollywood has lost a gem today. The actor was suffering from heart disease and couldn't survive. Watch the video.

Bollywood's well-known actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi is no more. Bollywood has lost a veteran actor today. People are shocked to hear this news. Let us tell you that the actor was a theatre artist in his initial times and later he stepped into the world of Bollywood. Mithilesh has worked in many hit Bollywood films. From the film 'Koi Mil Gaya' to Gadar, the actor impressed the audience with his outstanding performance in the films. Unfortunately, the actor passed away at the age of 67. Let us tell you that the actor was battling heart disease for some time and but he couldn't survive. Watch the video to learn more.