Mithun Chakraborty is an iconic figure in the film industry, known for his versatile performances and charismatic presence on screen. He has entertained us with his talent for decades, and it's heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and well wishes from netizens. The support and prayers from fans can truly make a difference in someone's recovery. Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after experiencing weakness in his right arm and leg. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke), according to an official statement released by the hospital. The 73-year-old actor is currently receiving treatment and remains under the observation of a team of doctors. The statement did not disclose the severity of the stroke or provide further details about his prognosis.