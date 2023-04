Namashi, son of Mithun Chakraborty, makes his Bollywood debut with Bad Boy and talks about auditioning for the role, despite his father's fame, and Salman Khan not launching him. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi talks about family's struggle: Mithun Chakraborty's younger son, Namashi, has made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Bad Boy' alongside another newcomer, Amrin. In a recent conversation with Zee Media, both actors shared insights into their journey to Bollywood. Namashi spoke emotionally about seeing his father work tirelessly during the low phase of his career in Ooty. He also opened up about his friendship with Salman Khan, who is known to launch star kids but did not launch him. Despite not getting a launch from a superstar, Namashi revealed that he auditioned for his role in 'Bad Boy' like any other struggling actor. Watch Entertainment Videos.