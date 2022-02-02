videos

Mithya trailer: Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani starrer looks like an interesting thriller – Watch

Mithya starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 18th Feb 2022. Watch the trailer here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 2, 2022 6:18 PM IST

Zee5’s Original series Mithya starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on 18th Feb 2022. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Rohan Sippy. The trailer of Mithya has been released, and it is quite interesting. While talking about the series, Huma in a statement said, “When I read the script of Mithya, I was immediately drawn to this world and all the layered characters. It was exciting to be a part of a genre like this and to play a Hindi professor, which is a first for me. I loved working with Rohan Sippy, Goldie Behl and all the actors and I am hoping that Mithya keeps you’ll hooked just the way I was.”

