Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's new track titled Mohabbat Hai is out now. It's a romantic track and touches the right chords of our hearts.

After the chartbuster track Baarish Ban Jaana, and have teamed up once again for a romantic song titled Mohabbat Hai. The track is composed by , Stebin Ben has sung it and Kunaal Vermaa has written the lyrics of the song. Mohabbat Hai is directed by Mohit Suri who is known for helming many romantic films. The backdrop of the song is reincarnation, and Hina and Shaheer’s beautiful chemistry is the highlight of the track. It’s a treat for the fans of both the actors.