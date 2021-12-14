videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joins Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan and popular YouTubers in the Top 10 Popular YouTube Videos Of 2021

Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan and others make heads turn at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 – watch videos

Shaheer Sheikh's transformation from blah to waah will make women go Ooh-la-la – watch then and now video

Shaheer Sheikh trimming his two-month old daughter's hair is the CUTEST video on the internet today

Mohabbat Hai: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s BEAUTIFUL chemistry is the HIGHLIGHT of the reincarnation love story in the song

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's new track titled Mohabbat Hai is out now. It's a romantic track and touches the right chords of our hearts.

Murtuza Nullwala   |    December 14, 2021 11:53 AM IST

After the chartbuster track Baarish Ban Jaana, Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have teamed up once again for a romantic song titled Mohabbat Hai. The track is composed by Jeet Gannguli, Stebin Ben has sung it and Kunaal Vermaa has written the lyrics of the song. Mohabbat Hai is directed by Mohit Suri who is known for helming many romantic films. The backdrop of the song is reincarnation, and Hina and Shaheer’s beautiful chemistry is the highlight of the track. It’s a treat for the fans of both the actors.

