Mohit Chauhan on why he made a song on stray animals, AI in music and more [Exclusive Interview]

Mohit Chauhan's new song "Meri Awaaz" is a heartfelt plea for compassion towards stray dogs. Inspired by his experiences working with animals, Mohit lends his voice to this soulful melody with lyrics by Prarthana Gahilote.

