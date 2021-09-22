Exclusive Interview : Mohit Raina And Nikkhil Advani Open Up On Making Of Mumbai Diary 26/11 And More

Mohit Raina and Nikhil Advani open up on the making of their new Medical series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and the challenges they faced white shooting. Watch video to know what more they revealed.

Mohit Raina and Nikhil Advani exclusive interview : Popularly known as Mahadev, Mohit Raina became a household name after his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the spiritual series Devo Ke Dev...Mahadev. The actor is now back with a bang with his new Medical series namely, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series is produced by Nikkhil Advani. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Mohit Raina and Nikkhil Advani opened up about the making of Mumbai Diaries 26/11, the most challenging scenes to perform and whether we can hope to see the season 2 of Mumbai Diaries and The Empire. Watch video.