Richa Chadha looked stunning with her baby bump and Ali Fazal was so proud and happy by her side. Watch the video to know more.

Richa Chadha looked stunning with her baby bump, and Ali Fazal was so proud and happy by her side. They were glowing with joy and love. Richa is known for her fearless approach to her roles, often taking on unconventional and challenging characters. Her performances have garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike. She has received several awards and nominations for her outstanding work in the industry.