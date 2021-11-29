videos

Money Heist: Ahead of finale Ayushmann Khurrana dresses up as Professor and REVEALS his plan – watch

A new video of Ayushmann Khurrana proving that he is one of the biggest fans of Money Heist has made it to the internet.

Nikita Thakkar   |    November 29, 2021 3:13 PM IST

A new video of Ayushmann Khurrana has made its way to the internet in which we see him dressing up as Professor from Money Heist. It begins with a shirtless Ayushmann getting all ready for a red carpet event. He plays the piano and sings the song in Bella Ciao tune. He then gets a haircut and beard done and dresses up in a black suit just like Professor. He then gets to know that the dress code is red so he dresses up in a red Bella Ciao jumpsuit. Well, this video makes us believe that he is so perfect to play the character just in case the series is made in Hindi with Bollywood stars.

