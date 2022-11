Rajkumar Rao, Vaani Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kapoor, the Kher family, Saqib Saleem, and others attended the Monica, O My Darling screening. Watch Video.

Monica O My Darling screening: Monica, O My Darling, starring Rajkumar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi, is now available on the OTT platform. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Rajkumar Rao, Vaani Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Kapoor, the Kher family, Saqib Saleem, and others, attended the event last night. Shehnaaz Gill was looking glamorous as she appeared at the event. In the video, let's watch what they have to say about the movie and how all of them graced the red carpet with their looks. Watch video.