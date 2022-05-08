videos

Mother’s Day 2022: Mahhi Vij reveals Tara was offered a TV show; opens up on star kids being papped

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Mahhi Vij got all candid about the popularity that her daughter Tara enjoys. She also spoke about star kids getting papped and much more.

Nikita Thakkar   |    May 8, 2022 1:25 PM IST

It is Mother's Day and on this special occasion, we have actress Mahhi Vij getting candid about the popularity that surrounds her daughter Tara. The little one is pretty famous on social media and her sweet pictures and videos go viral in no time. In an interview with us, Mahhi Vij stated that she wants to focus on her child's mental health and she tries to make as many efforts as she can to raise her correctly. She mentioned that she wants to raise her daughter the way she was raised by her mother. Mahhi Vij also mentioned that Tara was offered a TV show but they declined. Check out Mahhi Vij getting all candid about motherhood and more above.

