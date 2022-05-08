Mother’s Day 2022: Malaika Arora to Celina Jaitly, meet Bollywood’s hottest mommies [Watch Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty, here is the list of Bollywood's hottest mommies ever. Happy Mother's Day. Watch the video to know more.

Bollywood's Hottest Mommies: Bollywood beauties work hard to keep themselves beautiful and fit. Some of the hot actresses of the industry have now become mothers, but even after becoming a mother, her hotness remains intact, even today these Bollywood actresses remains in headlines due to their beauty, fashion, fit body, and performances. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Malaika Arora to Celina Jaitly. So on the occasion of Mother's Day, we are going to tell you about the bollywood beauties who look very hot and bold even after becoming a mother. Check out the video for more information.