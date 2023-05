This Mother's Day, let's celebrate the new moms of Bollywood, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Kajal Aggarwal, and Bipasha Basu, who are balancing motherhood and their successful careers while looking stylish and stunning. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Mother's Day 2023: As Mother's Day approaches, it's time to celebrate the new moms of Bollywood who continue to slay in their fashion game while balancing their roles as successful actresses and loving mothers. Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed her daughter Malti Marie last year, is making waves with her global projects while being a devoted mom. Alia Bhatt, who became a mom to Raha in November 2022, recently made her Met Gala debut. Sonam Kapoor, who gave birth to son Vayu in August 2022, still manages to make heads turn with her fashion statements. Other new moms, such as Shriya Saran, Kajal Aggarwal, and Bipasha Basu, are also looking stunning in their latest pictures, inspiring us with their style and grace. Let's wish these moms a happy Mother's Day! Watch Entertainment Videos.