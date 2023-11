Gripped by the festive fever, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to look their best. From glamorous lehengas to ...

Gripped by the festive fever, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to look their best. From glamorous lehengas to stunning sarees the actresses have updated their mood boards with the right wardrobe collections. Leading the way is Mouni Roy. At Lifestyle Asia's Diwali party, the diva arrived draped in a silvery-white lace saree. Embellished with sequins and crystals.Mouni was snapped with husband Suraj Nambiar at the party.Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar serve major relationship goals at the party.Watch the video to know more.