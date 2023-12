TV's favorite couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are often seen partying or spending quality time together. Naagin fame Mouni ...

TV's favorite couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are often seen partying or spending quality time together. Naagin fame Mouni Roy is currently hosting the reality show Temptation Island with Karan Kundrra. The actress has been seen in important roles in many big TV shows. The actress is in the news not only for her acting but also for her fashion. Recently the actress was spotted together with husband Suraj Nambiar at an event. The actress was looking very beautiful in a black dress. Let us tell you that this is not the first time that the actress has made headlines with her hot looks. The actress is often seen sharing pictures and videos of her new looks on her social media, which people like very much. For more information please watch the video.