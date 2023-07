Mouni Roy gets into panic mode after seeing that she forgot her passport, but later, very embarrassingly, she tells the papz that she has left her passport home.

Mouni Roy was seen at the airport this morning, and the irony that happened with her was that she forgot her passport as she was all set to travel, and the Brahmastra actress is getting massively tired of this. The netizens take nasty digs at the actress, asking her how she can forget such an important document as she was only there at the airport to travel. There are many who are mocking her and questioning how she doesn't forget to apply, make, or rearrange her dress for paparazzi, but forget the important document. Meanwhile, her fans are calling her cute and saying this is just typical girl stuff, and it's okay as she is a human and can make mistakes, and we second that.