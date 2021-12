View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Mouni Roy never fails to turn heads when she steps out. The Naagin and actress is loved for her sartorial choice and enjoys a crazy fan following. So when she recently stepped out for a dubbing at a studio in Mumbai, she got mobbed by fans who wanted to definitely get a selfie with her. They pushed, touched her and made her feel clearly uncomfortable. Now, not every celeb can go around with bodyguards, it is on the fans to behave properly and not behave inappropriately or make their favourite stars uncomfortable when meeting them in public domain. This video is truly disturbing and we hope Mouni or any other actress has to go through this kind of craziness.