Popular TV actress and Naagin fame Mouni Roy is often seen surprising people with her looks. Apart from her acting, the actress also remains in the headlines for her bold fashion. Recently, the actress was spotted with husband Sooraj at the inauguration of her hotel. The actress wore a golden mini dress for the event. The actress was looking very beautiful and hot in a backless golden dress. Many people attended the hotel opening of the actress. Mouni's special friend Disha was also spotted. Not only this, Ekta Kapoor was also present in the party. Let us tell you that this is not the first time that the actress has made headlines with her hot looks. The actress is often seen sharing pictures and videos of her new looks on her social media, which people like very much. Recently the actress is hosting Temptation Island.