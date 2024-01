Netizens have been showering Mouni with compliments, praising her for her stunning traditional avatar and the way she carries herself with grace and poise.

Mouni Roy, the gorgeous actress, has recently mesmerized everyone with her stunning traditional avatar. Netizens couldn't help but draw a comparison, saying she looked like "Pooh bani Parvati"

Mouni Roy has always been known for her impeccable style and grace, and this traditional look was no exception. Donning elegant ethnic attire, she exuded elegance and charm, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. The comparison to "Pooh bani Parvati" highlights Mouni's ability to effortlessly transform into different characters and capture hearts with her versatile acting skills.

