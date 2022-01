View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mouni Roy is all set to walk the aisle with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The wedding festivities have begun in full swing. The pictures and videos of the Naagin actress are going viral on the internet. One can see Mouni is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in these videos and one indeed cannot over her gorgeousness. Mouni chose to keep her look simple and classy for her haldi and mehendi celebration. In one video we can see Mouni donning a white outfit and sitting on a big tub for her haldi celebration. While she chose to wear a lemon yellow colour dress for her mehendi that is making her look even more beautiful. The actress will be tying the knot tomorrow ad it is going to be one grand affair, Stay tuned with us for all the updates. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: Here's how the actress will look in her bridal avatar [View Pics]