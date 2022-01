View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

There have been reports that and Suraj Nambiar will be getting married on 27th January 2022. While the actress has been tight-lipped about the wedding details, recently she confirmed that she is tying the knot. Mouni was spotted by paps in the city, and when the photographers congratulated her and said ‘Badhaai Ho’, the actress replied with a sweet ‘Thank You’. Reportedly, the wedding will take place in Goa, and close friends of Mouni from the industry are expected to attend her marriage. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding guest list: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt NOT invited for the wedding; Ekta Kapoor to grace the event