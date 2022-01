Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa. Watch their wedding video now.

Mouni Roy Marriage Pictures: Naagin fame actress Mouni Roy tied knot with long time beau Dubai based businessman Suraj Nambiar in a grand ceremony in Goa. As per reports, they both got married as per Bengali and Malayali Rituals. Mouni Roy looks beautiful in a white saree with red and gold embroidery, paired with traditional gold jewelry. Watch her latest video now.