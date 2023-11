Mouni Roy began her journey with the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and continued to make her ...

Mouni Roy began her journey with the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and continued to make her mark in the industry with popular shows like Naagin, Sati and Mahadev, where she played simple saree-clad characters. Later, her roles in films like Gold and Made in China showcased her versatility. However, it was her appearance in Brahmastra that became a turning point in her career. Mouni was recently papped at her friends birthday party .The actress looks effortlessly beautiful in black and posed happily for the paps. Mouni completed her look with open hair and minimal makeup .Actress is always seen spending quality time with her friends. Mouni was last seen in Milan Luthria's Sultan of Delhi.