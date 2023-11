The gorgeous Mouni Roy is gearing up to dazzle the audience in the Indian version of one of the world's ...

The gorgeous Mouni Roy is gearing up to dazzle the audience in the Indian version of one of the world’s biggest reality formats, Temptation Island. Premiering on JioCinema from 3rd November, Mouni Roy who plays The Queen of Hearts believes that temptation is a forever concept.Temptation Island consists of 5-6 couples. While separating these couples from each other, they are placed among some single boys and girls, where they try to tempt these couples and separate them from each other. Ultimately these couples are asked the question whether they want to go home with their partners, or with the temptations who have joined them in the show. These couples also have the option of going home alone.