videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Mouni Roy recreates 1950s B&W magic while dancing to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar, looking like she's just stepped out of the Dev Anand song – watch video

Entertainment News

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy dishes out Arabian princess vibes in her latest Instagram reel

Entertainment News

Mouni Roy will take your breath away as she channels her inner seductress and grooves in the HOTTEST way ever in new video

Entertainment News

SHOCKING! Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Mouni Roy – here's who these Bollywood beauties are secretly dating? [WATCH VIDEO]

Mouni Roy's Hilarious Kissing Prank On Jubin Nautiyal Will Crack You Up, Watch Video

Mouni Roy plays a funny prank on Jubin Nautiyal. Earlier, the reports surfaced that Jubin Nautiyal refused to kiss Mouni Roy which sparked the flames quickly and became a heated discussion.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 28, 2021 5:19 PM IST

Mouni Roy's funny prank on Jubin Nautiyal: Actress Mouni Roy and Singer Jubin Nautiyal who are seen in their latest Qawwali party song, Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai, have been spotted around the town for the promotion of their track. It is the very first collaboration of Mouni and Jubin. Earlier, the reports surfaced that Jubin Nautiyal refused to kiss Mouni Roy which sparked the flames quickly and became a heated discussion. However, the makers of the song revealed that it was a prank pulled by the actress herself. The reaction of the singer was priceless and indeed a hilarious one. Watch this video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all