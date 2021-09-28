Mouni Roy's Hilarious Kissing Prank On Jubin Nautiyal Will Crack You Up, Watch Video

Mouni Roy plays a funny prank on Jubin Nautiyal. Earlier, the reports surfaced that Jubin Nautiyal refused to kiss Mouni Roy which sparked the flames quickly and became a heated discussion.

Mouni Roy's funny prank on Jubin Nautiyal: Actress Mouni Roy and Singer Jubin Nautiyal who are seen in their latest Qawwali party song, Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai, have been spotted around the town for the promotion of their track. It is the very first collaboration of Mouni and Jubin. Earlier, the reports surfaced that Jubin Nautiyal refused to kiss Mouni Roy which sparked the flames quickly and became a heated discussion. However, the makers of the song revealed that it was a prank pulled by the actress herself. The reaction of the singer was priceless and indeed a hilarious one. Watch this video to know more.