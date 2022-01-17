Mrs. World 2022: Mrs. India 2021 Navdeep Kaur wins Best National Costume Award; Watch video

Navdeep Kaur wore a striking gold outfit inspired by the Kundalini Chakra. She manages to be in the top 15 list in Mrs World 2022. Here are a few things about Mrs India 2021 Navdeep Kaur that will help you to know her better.

Pratibha Katariya | January 17, 2022 5:57 PM IST