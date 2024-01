Mrunal Thakur opens up about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal controversy. The actress states people should not forget that movies are for entertainment purpose. Check out the above video.

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was one of the biggest Bollywood blockbuster in recent times. The movie witnessed massive success but also was vehemently bashed for its misogynistic approach. While actors like Angad Bedi defended the movie, actress Saiyami Kher recalled being triggered and disturbed after watching the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife, Hi Nanna actress Mrunal Thakur opened up about the controversy surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's film. The actress said, 'I think we should totally watch the movie for the character they are. We also forget than films are made for entertainment. All I wanna say is, I am proud to be a part of Indian cinema. In the month of December films like Animal, Dunki, Sam Bahadur, Salaar and Hi Nanna released. All the films belongs to different genre and all the films got equal amount of love and appreciation. I don't think there should be a debate. There should be a conversation about celebrating each and every artist and the flavor they bring on the table. Ranbir in Barfi was so incredible at the same time in Animal he is just amazing. You know, Its always about the people, the audience, its never about the actor.'

Mrunal didn't took any side, but her above interview did hint towards the fact that movies should be watched for mere entertainment purpose. Check out the above interview.