Self-made star Mrunal Thakur just turned a year older today and on this occurrence, you'll get to see her most stunning fashion appearances. Watch this video.

Mrunal Thakur who started her career in television celebrates her 30th birthday today, 1st August. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film Super 30 in the year 2019. Recently she was seen alongside actor Shahid Kapoor in the film Jersey. Her journey in the industry till now is quite impressive. Mrunal has a huge fan following on social media and they eagerly wait for her new updates. Mrunal is undoubtedly one of the most proficient actresses in the industry. On the work front, Mrunal will be next seen in Raja Krishna Menon's upcoming film 'Pippa'. This film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Dec 9, 2022. Today On this special occasion of Mrunal's birthday, we've got something interesting for you. In this video, you'll get to see Mrunal's most charming fashion appearances. Watch this video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri