Mahendra Singh Dhoni rules everyone's hearts. When on field, the ace cricketer always has his eyes on the game. He is intense when on the pitch but to see him letting loose and dancing on Bollywood songs is a totally different experience. Recently, a few videos of him dancing with Hardik Pandya have gone viral. The two cricketers can be seen dancing on Bollywood songs like Bedi Peeki Nukar Pe Wait Tera Kiya Re, Ladki Pagal Hai and more. He is indeed a vibe that can lighten up your mood anytime and everytime. Watch the video above.