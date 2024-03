B-town divas look absolutely stunning together and netizens couldn't stop gushing about these Bollywood beauties in one frame.

The Murder Mubarak trailer launch was a star-studded event with Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor stealing the show. They looked absolutely stunning together, and netizens couldn't stop gushing about these Bollywood beauties in one frame. It's always exciting to see such talented and fashionable actors come together for such events. Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma's chemistry is something that will certainly surprise you. Pankaj Tripathi's comic timing once again is commendable beyond words. Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapoor too will make you laugh with their hilarious comic timings. Watch the video to know more.