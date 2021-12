View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

recently met with her girl gang - , Malaika Arora and others. They were papped outside 's residence. Supposedly, the girls and the director had a get-together to chill and unwind. A video of Kareena exiting KJo's residence has made its way to the internet. In the video, we see her giggling along with sister Karisma Kapoor. While doing so, she can also be seen hiding her face with her sweatshirt. Netizens are trolling for the same and wondering why is she hiding her face. A lot of people assumed that she is either 'high' or 'drunk'. Many also wonder if she was having a bad makeup day. Later we see Kareena letting go of the sweatshirt and smiling for the cameras. Check out the comments below: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable click of baby Jeh trying to stand on his feet; Karisma Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, Rhea Kapoor shower love on the 'handsome' infant

