Mumbai Achievers Awards 2023: Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer snapped in the hottest look ever [watch video]

The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai Achievers Awards where she looked drop dead gorgeous in a blue dress. This video of the actress is going viral. Must watch the video for more information.

Video Desk | May 21, 2023 9:35 PM IST

Sumbul Touqeer Spotted: Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqueer is known for her simplicity. The actress was one of the most loved contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai Achievers Awards where she looked drop dead gorgeous in a blue dress. This video of the actress is going viral. Must watch the video for more information.