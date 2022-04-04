Munawar Faruqui To Influencer Anjali Arora, know Which Contestant Is Earning How Much In Lockup; Watch Video

videos

According to reports, the highest-paid contestant of Lock Upp is social media influencer Anjali Arora, who rose to fame for her Kacha Badam video, and Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 4, 2022 6:06 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui To Influencer Anjali Arora, know Which Contestant Is Earning How Much In Lockupp- Kangana Ranaut's show is often seen in the headlines since the lock-up announcements. Sometimes the controversies of the show are making headlines. Lock Upp is a reality show where celebrity contestants have been locked inside queen, Kangana Ranaut's jail for 72 days. According to reports, the highest-paid contestant of Lock Upp is social media influencer Anjali Arora, who rose to fame for her Kacha Badam video, and Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The contestant's list includes names like Karan Kundra, Karanvir Bohra, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, and others do you know how much these celebs are being paid for their appearance on the show then watch this video.

