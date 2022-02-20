View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is currently in a relationship with Karan Kundrra. Both of them started dating during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and after the reality show got ended, they have been spotted by the paparazzi many times. Currently, in Naagin 6 there’s a track of marriage going on, and while interacting with the paps, Teja said, “Sab ki shaadiyan ho rahi hai.” So, when the paparazzi asked her when will TejRan get married, the actress reacted with a facepalm. Well, it will surely be interesting to see when Karan and Tejasswi will be getting married. Also Read - Naagin 6 duo Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal, Mouni Roy and more: TV celebs who ruled Instagram with their AMAZING posts