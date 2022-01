bhavya roop aur teeno kaal ki shaktiyon se duniya ko bachane aa rahi hai Naagin. Zaroor dekhiye #Naagin6, 12th February se Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje only on #colors.@itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/lEs29HCahX — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 31, 2022

Last night, during the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, it was revealed that Tejasswi Prakash, who won the trophy, will be playing the lead role in Naagin 6. Today, Colors TV has released the new promo of the show featuring Naagin 6, and they have revealed that the show will premiere on 12th February 2022. The channel tweeted, “Apne bhavya roop aur teeno kaal ki shaktiyon se duniya ko bachane aa rahi hai Naagin. Zaroor dekhiye #Naagin6, 12th February se Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje only on #colors.” Fans of Teja are super excited about the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra spends first night after the show with Tejasswi Prakash and her parents as the champ gets a celebratory welcome home — view pics