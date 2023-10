Naagin actress Madhura Naik recently took to Instagram and shared a video about her cousin's death. Watch the video to know more.

Indian TV actress Madhura Naik recently took to Instagram and shared a video stating that her cousin Odaya and brother-in-law were killed by Hamas terrorists during the attack in Israel. The actress's Instagram video post left the netizens shocked. She said in the video that the two were murdered right in front of the couple's children. She also showed concern that women, children, and the elderly were being targeted in Israel and killed in broad daylight. Naik shared details of the incident on her Instagram account, expressing shock and grief. While sharing a post of her cousin, she wrote, “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists in front of their children, was found dead today (Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered.”