South superstar Naga Chaitanya's recent beard look has taken the internet by storm as fans eagerly await his OTT debut ...

South superstar Naga Chaitanya's recent beard look has taken the internet by storm as fans eagerly await his OTT debut in the upcoming series 'Dhootha.' Speaking about the project, Chaitanya expressed his excitement and the deliberate decision to step out of his comfort zone as an actor. He stated, "A lot of exciting moments. It's my first OTT debut, and I always decided to come out of my comfort zone when I do OTT, as opposed to what I've been doing for the big screen." Chaitanya shared that the supernatural thriller genre, brought to him by director Vikram, presented an ideal opportunity to explore uncharted territory. He highlighted the difference in approach for OTT, emphasizing the luxury of eight episodes, each lasting 40 minutes, to unfold and delve into the layers of each character.