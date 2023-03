#nagashaurya reel lone kadu real life lo kuda hero anipinchukunaru sir ??? pic.twitter.com/R3J8sObOq6 — ks Raju (@ksRaju58119364) February 28, 2023

Naga Shaurya who is known his work in the Telugu film industry has proved that he is a hero in real life. The young star stopped a man who was hitting his wife in the middle of the road. He gave him an earful saying this was not way to treat a woman.